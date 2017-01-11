Quantcast

Police: Charleston man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct

Aaron Crown Aaron Crown
CHARLESTON, Vt. -

A Charleston man faces lewd and lascivious charges.

Police say Aaron Crown abused a person under the age of 16 between 2009 and 2012.

He is due in court next month.

