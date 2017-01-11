Police: Vt. man arrested, charged in NH shooting death

Quantcast

ALSTEAD, N.H. -

A Vermont man is behind bars and charged in a shooting death in New Hampshire.

State police arrested 25-year-old Cody Yeaw, of Putney,  Wednesday following a death investigation that began Saturday night when police found 57-year-old Robert Wesley dead in a home on March Hill Road.

Police say he was shot in the head, but have not said what happened that led to the shooting.

Yeaw will be in court Thursday afternoon to face manslaughter charges.

