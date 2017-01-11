Quantcast

Will Vermont's new governor solve affordability crisis - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Will Vermont's new governor solve affordability crisis

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Can Governor Phil Scott deliver a bigger slice of the pie? That's the question posed by Political Editor Paul Heintz in this week's issue of Seven Days where he focuses on the affordability crisis.

Link to article.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.