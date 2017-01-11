Set the Stage: Mike Tedesco

A Barre man is accused of drugged driving with two small children in the car.
State police need your help finding whoever used a BB gun to vandalize several homes in the Northeast Kingdom.
A farm employee was found dead at a fire at a horse farm Townshend.
A Claremont firefighter is putting his first responder skills to good use -- and a good cause -- at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
A day of boating turns tragic in Charlotte after a dad drowns at the Point Bay Marina.
Space weather forecasters say that a recent explosion on the sun could lead to a rare display of the bright dancing lights known as the aurora borealis.
After several drownings lately, there are concerns over water safety. The Red Cross offers tips to swimmers.
Thick, black smoke filled part of the city of St. Albans Sunday after an apartment caught fire.
