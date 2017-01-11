Cats Split With Bearcats Wednesday night

Wednesday, January 11th

The UVM men's and women's basketball teams both face Binghamton Wednesday night. The men winning 67-50 in Vestal, New York, the women falling 64-55 at Patrick Gym.

It was a balanced offense that led the men to victory. Payton Henson had a team high 12, and six other players scored between nine and seven points. It was the Cats fifth straight win. Vermont improves to 13-5 overall, 3-0 in America East.

At Patrick, the Vermont women saw eleven different players score, led by 13 from Sydney Smith, but it was not enough to offset the game high 27 points from Binghamton's Imani Watkins. The Cats fall to 4-11 and 1-2 in conference play.

The Vermont men next host UMBC Friday night. The UVM women visit UMBC Saturday afternoon.