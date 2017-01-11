Warmer weather brings folks out to Lake Champlain

The warmer weather couldn't keep people off the ice on Lake Champlain Wednesday.

A few people were enjoying the warm temps at the Sand Bar in Milton. We saw some people playing hockey and others were ice fishing. Despite the windy weather people told us the conditions weren't too bad.

"I think it's weather dependent and bravery dependent. Those last two nights when it was really really cold I knew there was some ice," said James Daly, of South Burlington. "It's definitely getting a little popcorny as they say. Some holes are opening up. The ice is still thick but it's getting a little hazy, it's not as dark as it was the last two nights."

The U.S. Coast Guard station in Burlington says crews did not respond to any issues on the water.