Humane Society of Chittenden County and Ruffy Rescue

Thousands of dogs across the US are looking for a good home. But many of them don't get that far, instead they remain in kill shelters. One program allows transportation of dogs to end up in Vermont in search of their forever homes. Kylie DeGroot with the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Kyla Sternlieb with the Ruffy Rescue Transport Fund joined us to tell us more.
Thousands of dogs across the US are looking for a good home. But many of them don't get that far, instead they remain in kill shelters. One program allows transportation of dogs to end up in Vermont in search of their forever homes. Kylie DeGroot with the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Kyla Sternlieb with the Ruffy Rescue Transport Fund joined us to tell us more.
Police are now calling Cindy Cook's missing boyfriend a person of interest in her slaying.
Police are now calling Cindy Cook's missing boyfriend a person of interest in her slaying.
The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a...
The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son...
A North Country woman accused of pocketing her dead father's benefit checks was in Plattsburgh town court Monday.
A North Country woman accused of pocketing her dead father's benefit checks was in Plattsburgh town court Monday.
The man at the center of a traffic stop which ultimately led to the resignation of a Burlington police officer was back in court on drug charges, this time in Rutland County.
The man at the center of a traffic stop which ultimately led to the resignation of a Burlington police officer was back in court on drug charges, this time in Rutland County.
A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly beating up a woman.
A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly beating up a woman.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for trying to steal secrets from a Vermont software company.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for trying to steal secrets from a Vermont software company.
Police say a trio of arrests in Bristol took thousands of dollars of heroin off the street.
Police say a trio of arrests in Bristol took thousands of dollars of heroin off the street.
Police say two brothers committed a bottle burglary in Franklin County.
Police say two brothers committed a bottle burglary in Franklin County.