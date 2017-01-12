Quantcast

Humane Society of Chittenden County and Ruffy Rescue - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Humane Society of Chittenden County and Ruffy Rescue

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Thousands of dogs across the US are looking for a good home. But many of them don't get that far, instead they remain in kill shelters. One program allows transportation of dogs to end up in Vermont in search of their forever homes.

Kylie DeGroot with the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Kyla Sternlieb with the Ruffy Rescue Transport Fund joined us to tell us more.

  • More StoriesMore>>

  • Humane Society of Chittenden County and Ruffy Rescue

    Humane Society of Chittenden County and Ruffy Rescue

    Thousands of dogs across the US are looking for a good home. But many of them don't get that far, instead they remain in kill shelters. One program allows transportation of dogs to end up in Vermont in search of their forever homes. Kylie DeGroot with the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Kyla Sternlieb with the Ruffy Rescue Transport Fund joined us to tell us more.

    Thousands of dogs across the US are looking for a good home. But many of them don't get that far, instead they remain in kill shelters. One program allows transportation of dogs to end up in Vermont in search of their forever homes. Kylie DeGroot with the Humane Society of Chittenden County and Kyla Sternlieb with the Ruffy Rescue Transport Fund joined us to tell us more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.