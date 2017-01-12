Quantcast

Police: Leicester man faces multiple charges after racing down main road

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police tried to pull over two cars racing down Vermont Route 30. One car stopped but the other kept going. A few minutes later Vermont State Police reported a crash on Leicester Whiting Road. Police found 30-year-old Christopher Bridgmon crashed his car and then climbed out of the passenger seat fleeing the scene. Officials say there was already a warrant out for his arrest. Bridgmon is being held on a 250 dollar bail.

