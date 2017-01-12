New push to get more hemp in New York

Police are now calling Cindy Cook's missing boyfriend a person of interest in her slaying.
The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a...
A North Country woman accused of pocketing her dead father's benefit checks was in Plattsburgh town court Monday.
The man at the center of a traffic stop which ultimately led to the resignation of a Burlington police officer was back in court on drug charges, this time in Rutland County.
A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly beating up a woman.
Two Iranian men are facing federal charges for trying to steal secrets from a Vermont software company.
Police say a trio of arrests in Bristol took thousands of dollars of heroin off the street.
Police say two brothers committed a bottle burglary in Franklin County.
