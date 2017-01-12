Quantcast

New push to get more hemp in New York

NEW YORK -

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to promote industrial hemp production across New York state, something that came up in his recent state of the state addresses. The proposal includes expanding a pilot program allowing farmers to grow hemp in conjunction with agricultural officials. Hemp stalks and seeds can be used for clothing, building materials, fuel and paper.

