Major settlement agreement to be reached regarding water contamination in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -

A major settlement agreement is expected to be reached today regarding the water contamination in Hoosick Falls, New York between Hoosick Falls Village and Saint Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International. Both companies were blamed for the contamination. The Village Board is set to approve a 850-thousand settlement. In the agreement though  Hoosick Falls agrees to discharge the companies of any and all future claims regarding PFOA contamination.

