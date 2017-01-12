Quantcast

Millions of dollars going to New Hampshire for more walking and biking trails

CONCORD, N.H. -

The New Hampshire Transportation department proposed nearly 7 million dollars in funding for 12 pedestrian, bicycle, and rail trail projects. Projects would get money from the Transportation Alternatives Program. However, they are subject to approval and need a 20 percent local match in funding.

