Police: 2 people stole hundreds of dollars twice at the same store

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

South Burlington police need your help identifying two people who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars twice at the same store. A woman and man were captured on surveillance cameras at the Kohl's Department Store at the University Mall. Police say on both January 1 and 4 the suspects targeted the store. They say the two took off with more than $200 the first time and more than $400 the second time. If you recognize either of these people, police want to hear from you.

