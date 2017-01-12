Choice for new Chittenden County prosecutor could come soon

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott could choose a new county prosecutor for Vermont's most populous county by the end of the week.

Former Chittenden County State's Attorney T.J. Donovan was sworn in last week as Vermont's new attorney general.

A spokeswoman for Scott, a Republican, said Wednesday the governor has met with three candidates to replace Donovan who were suggested by the Chittenden County Democratic Committee.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley tells the Burlington Free Press Scott hopes to make a decision this week, but there is no firm date for the decision.

The candidates put forward were Bram Kranichfeld and Sarah George, both deputy prosecutors, and private attorney Ted Kenney.

