Auditor: FBI probing town treasurer after cash vanishes

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) - A forensic auditor says federal investigators are looking into Coventry's treasurer and delinquent tax collector after $30,000 disappeared.

The Caledonian Record reports auditor Jeff Graham told the select board this week that the FBI informed him it's looking into Cynthia Diaz, who is also the town clerk.

Graham uncovered the missing money during an audit of the town's income and expenses.

FBI officials wouldn't confirm whether they're investigating. Diaz hasn't commented.

Diaz was re-elected as clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector last year.

The town filed a contempt of court motion after Diaz failed to share documents with the select board and never deposited the missing cash.

State police and the town's insurance carrier through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns are investigating.

