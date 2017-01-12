Brattleboro to enter net-metering deal with solar company

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro is entering into a net-metering deal with a solar company and dismissing a lawsuit against another solar company.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the town will join other municipalities and school districts in buying net-metering credits from Sky Solar.

The credits are tied to a 5-megawatt solar array planned to be built on the Windham Solid Waste Management District's closed and capped landfill.

An application has been sent to Vermont's Public Service Board. Construction could begin this summer.

Net metering allows customers to sell excess solar power back into the grid.

The town had a deal with NextSun Energy for the solar project. The contract was canceled following disagreements.

The select board voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit against NextSun.

