Quantcast

NY Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NY Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A helicopter carrying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing after the cabin filled with fumes.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi says the Democratic governor, two aides and security were flying back from Albany in a state police helicopter when the problem began. He says the fumes smelled like smoke and prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport, about 60 miles north of New York City.

Azzopardi says no one was injured and that Cuomo was quickly transported to the city. The incident is under investigation.

Cuomo was in Albany to deliver the last of six state of the state addresses in six different locations around the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.