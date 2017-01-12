NY Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A helicopter carrying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing after the cabin filled with fumes.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi says the Democratic governor, two aides and security were flying back from Albany in a state police helicopter when the problem began. He says the fumes smelled like smoke and prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport, about 60 miles north of New York City.

Azzopardi says no one was injured and that Cuomo was quickly transported to the city. The incident is under investigation.

Cuomo was in Albany to deliver the last of six state of the state addresses in six different locations around the state.

