Saranac Lake to host World Snowshoe Championships

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - The World Snowshoe Championships are coming to the Adirondack Mountains.

Saranac Lake will become the first site in the United States to host the event, which began in 2006. Festivities get underway Friday, Feb. 24, with registration and an athletes' parade. Race day is Saturday and will include a five-kilometer world championship race and a five-kilometer walk/run.

Currently, some 150 snowshoe racers have registered from the U.S. and abroad, including 15 from India.

Saranac Lake was awarded the event in part due to its ability to attract community support. That includes sponsorship from Adirondack Health, which is based in the village.

The World Snowshoe Federation also has staged its championship in Austria, British Columbia, Japan, Sweden, Italy and Quebec.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.