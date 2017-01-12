Free fishing day in the winter offered in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is holding its very first free fishing day in the winter to give people a chance to try out ice fishing.
The date is Saturday, Jan. 21, for people to fish without a license in the state. The Legislature authorized the winter free fishing day last year; all other regulations must be followed.
Anglers participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on the free fishing day.
New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.
