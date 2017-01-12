Quantcast

Police investigate East Wallingford robbery

EAST WALLINGFORD, Vt. -

State police are investigating another robbery in East Wallingford.

They say the man was wearing a mask when he walked into the Mac's Convenience Store on Route 103 just before 9 p.m. and demanded money

He's about 6 feet tall with a medium build. Police think he headed toward Route 140 and was picked up by a waiting car.

If you know anything contact police.

