Plattsburgh airport gets $38 million for expansion project

Plattsburgh International Airport is getting a big boost.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, says the airport is getting $38 million to complete an expansion project.

Included in that project will be a new industrial incubator, a distribution center, customs facility and transit center plus investments in development next to the airport.

Cuomo says he wants the airport to be an economic engine for the North Country.

"Plattsburgh International Airport poses a great opportunity for us. And what we want to do in Plattsburgh is not just redo the airport but literally make it a full economic development hub for the North County located with the airport," said Cuomo.

The airport has already begun construction on the expansion. This is a time lapse of the airport during construction in December.

The total project is expected to cost a total of $55 million and take two years to complete.