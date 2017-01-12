CVS offers low cost alternative to EpiPen

CVS is now selling a rival, generic version of the EpiPen at about a sixth of the price.

The drugstore chain charges $110 for a two-pack.

That's the price you'd pay at the pharmacy counter even if you don't have insurance.

A regular EpiPen can cost more than $600 and the company that makes them came under fire last year for its soaring cost.

The cheaper version is now available at all CVS stores.

Related Story:

EpiPen scandal raises questions about Vermont's public health policy