Burlington police search for catalytic converter thieves

Parked cars are being targeted by crooks and they're looking for catalytic converters. Police say there's been another uptick in thefts around Chittenden County. Thieves slide under a car and use a saw to get them out in about a minute. Police say they fetch about 50 bucks at salvage yards. Damage to cars is more than a $1,000, so these are felony crimes and police are cracking down.

"These all occurred during the daytime hours in busy parking lots and we're wondering if anyone has seen anyone slide under a vehicle. That may be the person responsible or somehow involved in the thefts," said Lieutenant Mike Warren, Burlington Police Department.

UVM Police also responded to two similar incidents, in which catalytic converters had been cut off Honda vehicles parked in public parking lots and stolen.

Police are working with salvage and scrap yards to try to find the crooks. If you have any information call police.