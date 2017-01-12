Police: Drivers following too closely cause I-89 collisions

Quantcast

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say three collisions on Interstate 89 in Winooski, Vermont, were caused by drivers following traffic too closely.

Police say there were no injuries in the collisions at the Winooski River Bridge on Thursday morning. They said three drivers will be given tickets.

Police say numerous collisions have happened in this area as a result of drivers following too closely. Digital signs have been put up warning drivers.

