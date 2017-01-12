Giant dog rescued from icy brook in Essex Junction

A dog is home safe after police and firefighters had to rescue him Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers in Essex Junction faced an unusual challenge. A 270-pound dog was stuck between a steep slope and an icy brook. He had been there for hours, scared and unable to climb back to his home on North Street.

The owner told WCAX it started Thursday morning, when his dog got out of the house, ran through the neighbor's yard and then went down this steep embankment and couldn't get out.

"For about an hour I was down there trying to get him out myself, we were walking around, trying to find a way out, but the river cuts really close to the bank, and it's steep on both ends, so there's no way out that way," said Rob Lowell, Trident's owner.

With the recent thaw, the mud was slippery and climbing back up wasn't an option. Lowell wasn't sure how deep the water was either, but this former fire chief knew who to call.

"It broke my heart because the poor dog was really stuck," said Essex Police Cpl. Christina Ashley.

Essex Police and Essex Junction Fire came to help.

"And it was just a matter of, is the dog injured at all and can we help the dog without injuring him further," said Ashley.

It was clear that whatever they tried, they needed the English Mastiff's cooperation for it to work.

"At that point, the only way we were going to get the dog across was to get stokes or a ladder," said Chuck Barry, Essex Junction Fire Department.

But Trident wasn't on board with that plan. After a few tries, they took the plunge holding onto the ladder through the icy water and climbing out safely on the other side. He was a bit cold, wet and shaken, but not hurt.

Trident's owner says he's grateful his 2-year-old pup is back on higher ground.

"It's great, and he's going to get a bath this afternoon and get cleaned up and he'll be babied for a couple of days," said Lowell.

To Trident that doesn't sound so bad after a doggone stressful afternoon.

"He's definitely tired out," said Lowell.