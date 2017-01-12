Quantcast

Shaheen named top Democrat on appropriations subcommittee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been picked as the leading Democrat on the subcommittee that writes the annual funding bill for the Department of Justice, the FBI and other key agencies.

Shaheen will serve as the ranking Democrat on the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee. She says it will be an honor to advocate for fiscal responsibility and champion New Hampshire priorities.

The committee also authors the funding bill for NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Admisntration and the National Science Foundation.

Shaheen's appointment was announced Thursday by Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

