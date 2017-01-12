Vermont man held on $50K bail in death of New Hampshire man

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a Vermont man is being held on $50,000 cash bail following his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting of another man in New Hampshire.

Authorities say 25-year-old Cody Yeaw, of Putney, Vermont, was arrested on Wednesday on a manslaughter charge in Keene, New Hampshire, in the slaying of 57-year-old Robert Wesley.

State troopers found Wesley dead in his Alstead home on Saturday night. He had been shot once in the head.

An autopsy concluded Wesley's death was a homicide.

Yeaw's lawyer said Thursday the allegations show no premeditation.

