Arlington rep. says recent tragedy is pulling community together

A string of drug related break-ins and the violent death of a woman has an Arlington official urging the community to lock their doors and check on their neighbors.

Helen Jones, 81, was found stabbed to death in her Arlington home last week. There's been a heavy police presence in town since, but no arrests. Representative Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington, says the tragedy is pulling the community together but it has been tough.

"The grief and the anger are over her loss, at the people who did this. But the intensity of that is also overlaid with fear. People are also worried what else is going to happen," said Browning.

Browning says the community can protect itself by working with police and call in to the anonymous tip line. And while police have not connected Jones's death to drug related burglaries, Browning says there have been many in town and people struggling with addiction should reach out for help.

