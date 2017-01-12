New report: Marijuana relieves symptoms for chemo patients

About 20 million Americans use cannabis every month and with more states including Vermont considering legalizing pot, a new report says it could help cancer patients.

Cancer survivor Derek Beres says medical marijuana helped him get through chemotherapy.

"If anything, marijuana helps ease that process of intake food, digest and not have pain," said Beres.

As more states legalize marijuana to treat medical conditions and for recreational use, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine looks at the most recent research on the health effects. Researchers found that cannabis can relieve symptoms for some patients.

"Chronic pain, spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy treatments," said Dr. Sachin Patel, Vanderbilt University Medical Center associate professor of psychiatry.

The review looks at more than 10,000 studies and reports about 100 findings. it also highlights the need for more research involving certain medical conditions.

"The committee looked for evidence of therapeutic benefit including epilepsy and PTSD and basically there was neither evidence to support or refute the use of cannabis," said Patel.

Another finding shows states with legalized medical marijuana have higher numbers of kids accidentally ingesting the drug.

For Beres, he now relies on cannabis products to help ease his chronic pain and anxiety.