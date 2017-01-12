Quantcast

Cuomo to invest $32M into Frontier Town - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Cuomo to invest $32M into Frontier Town

Posted: Updated:
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. -

Governor Andrew Cuomo's, D-New York, State of the State plans include help for a defunct theme park in the Adirondacks.

Frontier Town was closed in 1998 and the area around North Hudson has struggled ever since. Now, the governor wants to invest $32 million of state, local and private money to turn it into a "Gateway to the Adirondacks".

It would include campgrounds, recreation trails, visitor and event centers and some commercial development.

Related Story:

Community hopes for new life at abandoned Frontier Town

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.