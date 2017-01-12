NEK emergency volunteers rescue 2 occupants from burning building

Two lives were saved thanks to quick thinking and a daring rescue by some Northeast Kingdom EMT's.

In the Kingdom, it's not unusual for ambulance crews to arrive at a fire first as many fire departments are all volunteer. WCAX spoke with one of the women who was still inside when they got there.

She says if not for these EMT's, she might not be here to tell the story.

"I woke up and I could smell something, like vapors," said Rose Hodge, rescued from fire.

It was just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Hodge was spending the night with her 76-year-old mother in their Sutton mobile home.

"My mother's yelling, 'smoke, smoke,'" said Hodge.

She says soon after she saw flames.

"I got up and it was like a fog of smoke. I went to get the fire extinguisher to try to put it out, and it wouldn't go out," said Hodge.

She called 911.

"I don't remember a lot. There was a lot of adrenaline at times," said Anthony Skelton, Lyndon Rescue EMT.

Skelton and partner Eric Sargent were the first to arrive on scene. Their dispatcher told them one person had reportedly already escaped.

But Skelton says when he got there, he found no one outside. So, without hesitation, he went through this door into the burning home and tried to search for those still inside.

"The thought of going in there, I don't think it even crossed my mind at all. It was kind of a no brainer," said Skelton.

Both members of the ambulance crew also happen to have years of volunteer firefighting experience, but they were not dressed to enter a burning building.

However, Skelton says as he watched flames grow. He knew they had to act fast and quickly rushed to find both women through darkness and smoke.

"One was down at the fire actually trying to put it out with an extinguisher," said Skelton.

It was too late though. The blaze grew and smoke got more intense. They got both women outside lifting the 76-year-old to her feet.

"She was kind of a little weak so we wanted to make sure we helped her out," said Skelton.

"I would never be able to get her out to the end of the driveway by myself," said Hodge.

Now uninjured and safe, but shaken Hodge says she's thankful for their bravery.

"Well it's great, because otherwise we wouldn't be alive," said Hodge.

"They all knew what to do. I was really impressed," said Chief Scott Brill, Sutton Volunteer Fire Department.

The Sutton fire chief says his department is also thankful to the EMTs. Although his firefighters showed up just after the women escaped he says seconds often matter and it could've been a very different outcome.

"The right people showed up at the right time," said Brill.

Fire officials say the fire may be connected to a lit wood stove. The home is considered a complete loss and the family is unsure if they will rebuild.

Sadly, their cat may have died. They're now staying with family.