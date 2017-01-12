Report: Opiates send Vermonters into treatment more than any other drug

Millions spent, hundreds saved, but dozens of lives lost to addiction.

Alcohol remains the most abused drug in the state but more Vermonters get treatment for opiate addiction than for any other substance. Lawmakers have largely worked on opening up treatment and prevention efforts, but now there could be new criminal penalties.

Thursday afternoon brought the horror of Vermont's fight with addiction into focus yet again. Winooski police tried to save a man using an opiate overdose reversal drug, the first time the department used the life-saving tool.

"Unfortunately it didn't work, he was too far gone when we arrived," said Sargeant Michael Cram, Winooski Police Department.

That drug saved more than 700 people last year, but more than 45 still died of overdoses in the Green Mountain State.

Recently released statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate neighboring states are struggling even more with the opiate addiction epidemic with higher per capita death tolls.

Former governor Peter Shumlin called the world's attention to Vermont's battle by devoting his entire state of the state address to the subject in 2014. We found new data showing the state spent nearly $50 million on alcohol and other drug abuse programs in 2016.

"The main piece that we're trying for right now is improving access to treatment," said Deputy Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio, Vermont Department of Health.

Recovery centers logged just fewer than 200,000 total visits between July 2015 and the end of June 2016. Access to Vermont's hub and spoke treatment system increased 140 percent.

But with more than 3,000 clients, about 200 are still waiting for treatment.

"So while we're still battling those waiting lists, access is far stronger than it has been at any time in the past," said Cimaglio.

This year, lawmakers will also consider creating new crimes for possessing and selling fentanyl. It's often mixed with heroin, but is 100 times stronger and is responsible for a spike in the number of overdoses according to police.

"This bill is not designed to catch the addict on the street, it's designed to catch the people that are selling it," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

Sears, the bill's sponsor, says adding a specific law surrounding the drug could make prosecutors and the state's difficult fight with addiction a little bit easier.

The state report did have some good news. Those enrolled in treatment showed more success staying clean and the most recent data on drug usage by high-schoolers showed declines for drinking, binge drinking, and marijuana and prescription drugs.