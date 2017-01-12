Hoosick Falls to decide on water contamination settlement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -
Just more than a year ago residents of a New York village stopped drinking the chemically-tainted water. Soon after the state determined that the contamination came from factories owned by Saint-Gobain and Honeywell.
Thursday night the town will decide on a settlement.
The settlement includes a payout and assurance the company will not be sued by the village in the future.
Hoosick Mayor David Borge says it's time to reach an agreement with the company that tainted the village's water.
"We've been negotiating this for over 15 months now and it's time to get the settlement taken care of," said Borge.
The settlement will wait until the board officially hears the opinion of community members. Some aren't waiting to voice their displeasure arguing the settlement language is too murky.
"When I look at this I see things that don't make any sense," said Jim Martinez, Hoosick Federal Credit Union president.
The proposed deal includes an $850,000 payment to the village. Nearly half of that will pay for legal and public relation fees leaving slightly more than $300,000 for Hoosick.
"I don't like it, it doesn't look like it's good for the village," said Martinez.
Martinez is disappointed with the proposal, especially a village pledge not to seek any further payment from the company or its parent company.
"it appears to me that we are signing off our rights in the future," said Martinez.
WCAX reached out to Saint-Gobain representatives and they responded with this statement:
"We recognize that the Village of Hoosick Falls has incurred unbudgeted expenses over the past two years to address elevated PFOA levels in the Village's municipal water supply. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, together with Honeywell, has agreed to compensate the village for these costs as outlined in the proposed settlement agreement. We hope to finalize the agreement in the near future."
The mayor says its a deal the community needs to consider.
"With this agreement the village could be reimbursed for its expenses and that would make us whole and we would be able to continue moving forward," said Borge.
WCAX will give have an update from the meeting as soon as one is available.
Related Stories:
Hoosick Falls partnership files suit over PFOA contamination
Authorities: Settlement reached over PFOA contamination in NY
Vt. legislators set drinking water standard for chemicals
Design begins for systems to replace polluted Vermont wells
Work to start on NH water project after PFOA found
PFOA update in Bennington
Town project will connect residents with PFOA wells to water
State building 3-D underground map to track PFOA movement
NY village recommended as federal Superfund cleanup site
Creating final rules on PFOA in Vermont
Village residents with contaminated water speak at hearing
Judge: State allowed to set lower PFOA limit than feds
Tests find elevated PFOA levels at Shelburne site
Aug. 30 date announced for NY Senate's PFOA hearing
Shumlin drinks from Pownal's newly clean water system
Pownal water safe to drink again
Blood tests of people with contaminated wells show high PFOA
Saint-Gobain seeks to have PFOA contamination suit dismissed
High levels of PFOA found in Shaftsbury
PFOA found in 2 more Vt. industrial sites
US House probes response to toxic chemical in NY drinking water
Hoosick Falls residents asked to limit water use
Sen. Gillibrand to discuss tainted water in Hoosick Falls
Federal health agencies asked for PFOA advice in upstate NY
Meeting in Bennington on well water contamination
New York searches statewide for industrial chemical in water
Hoosick Falls residents seek hearing on water contamination
State says Hoosick Falls water now safe to drink
Vt. environmental official: State clean-up fund running low
Residents demand answers about Pownal water contamination
Pownal municipal water contaminated with PFOA
Protecting Vermonters from chemical contamination
State: Resident PFOA blood tests several weeks away
Vermont completes water contamination testing in North Bennington
More water contamination found; 2nd community being tested
North Bennington water tests confirm widespread contamination
Tests reveal contaminated wells in North Bennington
NYC firm files class-action lawsuit over chemical in Hoosick Falls water
NY authorizes $10 million from Superfund for Hoosick water
New York holds manufacturers liable for fouled water
Help on the way for Hoosick Falls
Activist Brockovich meets with residents from town with potentially toxic water
Hoosick Falls residents fear the worst after toxic water warnings
Trail of cancer leads to Hoosick Falls tap water