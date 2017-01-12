Sanders: Thousands will die if Obamacare is repealed

The Johnson College president has started her new role as head of Northern Vermont University. Elaine Collins talked to our Priscilla Liguori about what will happen as Johnson and Lyndon State Colleges merge into one school.
The Johnson College president has started her new role as head of Northern Vermont University. Elaine Collins talked to our Priscilla Liguori about what will happen as Johnson and Lyndon State Colleges merge into one school.
Fire destroyed a house Monday in Highgate.
Fire destroyed a house Monday in Highgate.
Police say young people were likely behind trying to make a bucket explode Monday at the Townshend Dam.
Police say young people were likely behind trying to make a bucket explode Monday at the Townshend Dam.
A man's body was pulled from Lake Champlain near Essex Monday morning.
A man's body was pulled from Lake Champlain near Essex Monday morning.
Police are now calling Cindy Cook's missing boyfriend a person of interest in her slaying.
Police are now calling Cindy Cook's missing boyfriend a person of interest in her slaying.
The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a...
The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son...
The man at the center of a traffic stop which ultimately led to the resignation of a Burlington police officer was back in court on drug charges, this time in Rutland County.
The man at the center of a traffic stop which ultimately led to the resignation of a Burlington police officer was back in court on drug charges, this time in Rutland County.
A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly beating up a woman.
A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly beating up a woman.