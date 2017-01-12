Sanders: Thousands will die if Obamacare is repealed

Senate Republicans have started efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

They approved a budget blueprint 51 to 48 around one Thursday morning. They insist it's a necessary move, but questions still loom about what will replace the Affordable Care Act.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says thousands will die if it's repealed.

"Because, you have no health insurance and you can't go to a doctor or a hospital, you die. Medicare will be converted into a voucher program. Medicaid will be decimated. Rural hospitals will be closed and they have no alternative proposition," said Sanders.

The House could vote Friday, but it would be weeks before Congress votes on the bill.

Still this is a big step in the GOP plan to overhaul the health care system.