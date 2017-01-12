Quantcast

Taking steps to end domestic violence with art

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Can you imagine a "World Free of Violence?" That's the mission of a new art exhibit at Union Station put on by the Steps to End Domestic Violence program and Arts Alive. Janice Santiago and Stephanie Gwen Kossmann joined The :30 to tell about.

