Quantcast

Upper Valley students join the TV business - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Upper Valley students join the TV business

Posted: Updated:

Students from the Hartland Elementary School are trading in the classroom for the television studio at CATV in White River Junction. 

This week Keith McGilvery got a first-hand look at what they're learning.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.