Spartans sweep Colby-Sawyer

Thursday, January 12th

CASTLETON, Vt. - The Castleton men's and women's basketball teams swept Colby-Sawyer Thursday night at Glenbrook Gym.

In the opener, the Spartan men saw seven players reach double figures in a 101-92 win over the Chargers. Chad Copeland and Tondi Mushandu led the hosts with 16 points. Damon Burgess added 15 as Castleton improved to 10-3, 5-2 in the NAC.

In the nightcap, after scoring just ten points in the first half, the Castleton women rallied to down Colby-Sawyer 43-39. After trailing by 13 at the half and 19 in the third quarter, the Spartans outscored the Chargers 22-8 in the fourth quarter to complete a wild comeback. Lindsay Sabo was the only Spartan in double figures with 11. With the win, Castleton goes to 8-5 over, and 6-1 in the NAC.