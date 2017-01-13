Quantcast

Lincoln man in hospital after DUI crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lincoln man in hospital after DUI crash

Posted: Updated:
LINCOLN, Vt. -

Police say a Lincoln man crashed his car and then took off on foot.

Vermont State Police say a car collided with several trees and a small pond at the intersection of Main and Trapp roads in Huntington around midnight. When police arrived the driver wasn't there. Officials found 26-year-old Alexander Goulette 2 hours later.

Goulette was allegedly drunk at the wheel and will be in court February facing multiple charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.