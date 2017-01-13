Quantcast

Cuomo pushes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. -

Pot could soon be decriminalized in the empire state. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing for that when it comes to possession of small amounts of marijuana. Current state law already punishes most first-time offenders with a fine, and users can still be charged with a crime if the marijuana is in public view. Cuomo says most people arrested for small amounts of the drug pose little danger. He says a pot arrest can have devastating consequences for otherwise law abiding individuals.

