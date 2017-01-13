Quantcast

Temporary solution for Plattsburgh police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Plattsburgh mayor Colin Read has found a temporary solution to the city's need for a police chief. Read has chosen Captain Mike Branch to assume the duties, but the city is still working on who will fill the spot permanently which could take a couple of months. Desmond Racicot retired as chief earlier this week. Officials say he served the department for 27 years.

