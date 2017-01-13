Quantcast

NH chief financial accountant resigning before term is up - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH chief financial accountant resigning before term is up

Posted: Updated:
CONCORD, N.H. -

New Hampshire's chief financial accountant is resigning three years before his term even ends. Comptroller Gerard Murphy is reportedly taking a job at Keene State College and wants to spend more time with family. This move leaves new Governor Chris Sununu with the task of choosing another key appointment in his first term. Officials say Murphy will finish the state's comprehensive annual financial report before resigning.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.