Millions of funding going to NY for drug treatment programs

Millions of funding going to NY for drug treatment programs


ALBANY, N.Y. -

Millions of dollars heading to the Empire State in efforts to help New Yorkers struggling with drug addiction. State officials say $8.1 million in state funding will go to treatment programs spread throughout seven counties in central and western New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the money will expand existing programs and pay for 80 new slots in residential treatment centers.

