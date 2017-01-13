Millions of funding going to NY for drug treatment programs

Police now say slaying victim Cindy Cook and her boyfriend, Randal Gebo, may have been camping at the Shady Rill picnic area.
Police now say slaying victim Cindy Cook and her boyfriend, Randal Gebo, may have been camping at the Shady Rill picnic area.
Police say a Vermont man who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a December crash that killed a Rutland couple was texting at the time of the crash.
Police say a Vermont man who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a December crash that killed a Rutland couple was texting at the time of the crash.
A stop for erratic driving in Burlington led police to a stolen car, cash and jewelry in Colchester. Now, police are trying to ID their suspect.
A stop for erratic driving in Burlington led police to a stolen car, cash and jewelry in Colchester. Now, police are trying to ID their suspect.
Police in South Burlington say they caught a car thief.
Police in South Burlington say they caught a car thief.
Can you help police identify a theft suspect?
Can you help police identify a theft suspect?
Police have released the identity of a woman who died in a Townshend fire.
Police have released the identity of a woman who died in a Townshend fire.
A head-on crash snarled traffic in Colchester Tuesday afternoon.
A head-on crash snarled traffic in Colchester Tuesday afternoon.
Police have released new details about a Rutland man found dead in Lake Champlain.
Police have released new details about a Rutland man found dead in Lake Champlain.