Scott: Trump should follow his lead after selling share of construction firm

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says Donald Trump should follow his lead scrubbing conflicts of interest with his business life.

Scott shared the sale details for his 50 percent stake in DuBois Construction. Scott will receive more than $2.5 million over 15 years plus 3 percent interest. He says the president should take note.

"Trump may want to look at what I'm doing," said Scott.

Scott says he's committed to transparency in all future state dealings with DuBois and following the letter of Vermont's competitive bidding process. Scott did say financing the sale himself prevents the company from being liquidated to cover his share, but he says his on-going financial interest is minimal.

That's because, should the business fail, his payment would come from selling off company assets.