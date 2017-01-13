Vermont man admits to human trafficking in plea deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Burlington man has admitted under a plea deal that he forced a drug addict into prostitution.

The Burlington Free Press reports 46-year-old Timothy Galloway struck a plea deal on Monday and pleaded guilty to a single count of human trafficking. Five human trafficking counts will be dismissed under the deal.

Attorneys have agreed to recommend a sentence of three to six years in prison.

Galloway's sentencing is planned for early March. The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Investigators say Galloway forced several women into prostitution by using physical violence and preying on their drug addictions. They say he used the website Backpage.com.

Galloway remains jailed on $75,000 bail. His lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

