Blue Cross Blue Shield to get $3.5M from state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state has agreed to pay Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont $3.5 million to close out the insurer's line of business through the state's online insurance marketplace in 2015.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports the payment comes after a months-long reconciliation process required to help settle discrepancies within the billing and enrollment system of Vermont Health Connect, the state's online health insurance exchange set up through the federal Affordable Care Act.

The agreement was finalized by the administration of former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin, who left office last week as Republican Gov. Phil Scott was sworn in.

The discrepancies are the result of technological shortcomings with the exchange. In some cases, Blue Cross never received premium payments for customers who purchased health plans. In others, Blue Cross unwittingly paid out claims for patients whose insurance had been terminated by the state.

