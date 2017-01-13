Flu cases, respiratory illness, on the rise

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - The flu is making its mark in New Hampshire.

Health officials say an increase in people experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks has placed the state among eight in the country categorized as "widespread."

Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at the state Health and Human Services Department, tells the Valley News the term applies to New Hampshire because six of the state's 10 counties, or more than half, are experiencing reports of significant increase in people seeking medical care for respiratory illnesses.

Daly says more cases usually are seen in December and January.

At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, regional hospital epidemiologist Dr. Michael Calderwood said the hospital has had 12 patients test positive for influenza A in the past 10 days.

