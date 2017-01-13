Ex-school worker pleads no contest to disorderly conduct

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire high school guidance counselor has pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after appealing his conviction of indecent exposure and lewdness.

Thomas Mauzy was accused of standing naked in front of his bedroom window in full view of his neighbor.

A judge found Thomas Mauzy guilty last May. The Valley News reports the 45-year-old appealed and accepted a plea deal on Thursday.

Mauzy's attorney says his client may have had to register as a sex offender if he hadn't appealed.

Mauzy resigned from Newport Middle High School last year. He could regain eligibility to work as a school guidance counselor depending on the results of a mental health evaluation.

Mauzy will begin serving 30 days at the Sullivan County House of Corrections on Monday.

