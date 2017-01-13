Quantcast

Note in recycler's trash helps cops ID bank robbery suspect

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) - A woman's penchant for recycling and a crumpled note in her trash have helped police identify a suspect in a Vermont bank robbery.

Gail Dougherty, of Woodstock, found the note inside a paper coffee cup Jan. 4 and planned to put the cup in her recycling bin. The note said, "THIS IS A ROBBERY GIVE ME THE MONEY QUIETLY AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT." A robbery happened at the local bank earlier that day.

The Valley News reports DNA samples from Dougherty's home matched that of 28-year-old Adam Kniffin, who was dating the family's housekeeper.

An arrest warrant was issued on charges of assault, robbery and larceny. Kniffin is now in a New Hampshire jail on a parole violation. A phone number couldn't be found for him.

