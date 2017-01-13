How a NY water contamination settlement may affect Vermonters

There is no deal in a fight over tainted drinking water.

The settlement proposal in New York from the company responsible drew plenty of attention in Vermont.

Vermont is in similar negotiations with the company over contamination in Bennington. The extent of the problem is smaller in Vermont, but lawmakers say they wouldn't settle for anything close to what the company offered Hoosick Village.

No date is set yet for Hoosick Falls leaders to reconsider the settlement offer from the company accused of tainting its water. Exposure to the chemical PFOA is linked to cancer and other diseases.

Ahead of a meeting Thursday night, Hoosick Falls Mayor Dave Borge suggested the proposal be seriously considered.

"We've been negotiating this for over 15 months now and it's time to get the settlement taken care of," said Borge.

The company offered the village $850,000, but the town's take would only be about $350,000 after lawyers and a public relations firm are paid. Village leaders postponed a decision on the settlement after the community pushed back on vague wording and concerns that more evidence of contamination could surface.

"When I look at this I see things that don't make any sense," said Jim Martinez, resident.

Hoosick Falls lies just across the New York-Vermont border from Bennington where the possible carcinogen also bubbled up in well water. State senators from the area say they wouldn't even consider the Hoosick Falls proposal.

"Quite frankly, it just startled me that they would even consider a deal like that," said Sen. Dick Searsm D-Bennington County.

"I know it wouldn't touch what we're looking for in Bennington, trying to do, so I can't imagine how it would be much help to what Hoosick's tyring to do," said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County.

Rather than rely on in-home filters, Vermont leaders want to hook affected residents up to the town's system. All told, the solution is expected to cost more than $30 million. Regardless of any settlement elsewhere, Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says the state will stay at the negotiating table as long as it takes to get a fair deal.

"We are going to continue to make sure that St. Gobain does the right thing," said Scott.

Both of Bennington's state senators say they have faith the governor and attorney general will get the job done, but they've also proposed a new law that would explicitly hold the company liable for cleanup costs in Vermont.

Gov. Scott will be briefed on the latest developments in Vermont's negotiations next week. As the state and company debate how much responsibility St. Gobain bears for the contamination and cleanup costs, the two sides are expected to meet in the near future.

