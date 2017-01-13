Inmate visitation to resume at prison after overdoses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Inmate visitation will resume at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord following an investigation into several drug overdoses that canceled visits for three days.

Corrections officials did not release any more information Friday on their investigation. Staff at the Concord prison found three unresponsive inmates in the prison's residential areas last weekend. They were administered Narcan and survived. A fourth overdose at a transitional housing unit in Manchester was fatal.

Warden Michael Zenk says regular inmate visitations will resume at the facility beginning Saturday.

The prison is a multi-security level, male-only facility with the capacity of 1,205 inmates.

