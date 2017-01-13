New nursing home in London caters to seniors with memory loss

An exclusive new nursing home in London is catering to seniors with memory loss. Health experts are using a specialized tool called dementia care mapping.

Mary Hainworth, 97, is one of the first residents to move into Chelsea Court Place in London. the specialized care home, built for just 15 people, offers the luxury of a 5-star hotel and round-the-clock assistance starting at $10,000 a month.

"Somebody like mummy likes instant care," said Daphne Johns, Mary's daughter.

All patients receive a home assessment called dementia mapping even if, like Mary, they haven't been diagnosed with the disease.

Mwaya Silwae, the head mapper here, closely observes people at home, before they move in, to understand their routines.

"I would see what kind of behavior and what they are doing every five minutes. What is agitating them, what is making them happy I would take notes of all those things," said Siwale.

Then she interviews family members, caregivers and even former colleagues to gather as much information about a resident as far back as possible. One resident has trouble eating without specific salt and pepper shakers so those came with her when she moved in, but dementia care mapping takes time and consumes resources, which the general manager admits can limit how often it's used.

"It's not something that starts and stops, it starts and it's an ongoing process through someone's end of life," said Christine Valentine, Bunce general manager.

The hope is specifically-tailored care will help dementia sufferers live more comfortably.

Dementia and its related illnesses affect more than 47 million people worldwide.